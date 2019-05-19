EGCC to launch Center for Inclusive Learning in Y'town


May 18, 2019 at 6:53p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College will launch a new Center for Inclusive Learning at its downtown Youngstown campus beginning fall semester.

Speaking after the community college’s 50th spring commencement at Stambaugh Auditorium on Saturday, EGCC President Jimmie Bruce said the program will provide additional opportunities for students with a variety of physical and mental challenges to attend classes, participate in campus activities and take advantage of a support network to make it easier for them to transfer to a four-year university and attain other goals, he said.

