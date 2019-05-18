US Rep. Tim Ryan: Lure venture capitalists to Valley, Midwest

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he’s working to attract venture capitalists to invest in the Midwest, including the Mahoning Valley.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, spoke today at the Comeback Capital event at the DeYor Performing Arts Center with about 300 people in attendance. The event was designed to bring the expertise of Silicon Valley together with entrepreneurs in the Midwest.

Ryan said 80 percent of venture capital is in New York, California and Massachusetts. The goal is to get that capital to invest in other states to help businesses thrive there.

Also, Ryan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said he was leaving today for four days of campaign stops in Iowa, the state with the first caucus in the nation. He’ll campaign in New Hampshire, the state with the first presidential primary in the country, around Memorial Day.

“The key is the early states,” he said. “The key is to do well in Iowa and New Hampshire and that’s what our focus is.”

