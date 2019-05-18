Prosecutor: Pregnant teen killed while being shown photos
CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says a pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers.
The prosecutor told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz today that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, "You're not doing your f---ing job!"
The prosecutor says the daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord while her mother continued to strangle the teen.
Judge Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, and to Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with concealment of a homicide.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2019 midnight
Pregnant woman slain, baby cut from her womb
- May 16, 2019 7:07 p.m.
3 people charged in slaying of pregnant woman
- May 16, 2019 11:40 a.m.
Pregnant Chicago woman slain, baby cut from her womb
- December 4, 2003 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Woman's killer gets life sentence
- October 18, 2011 1:31 p.m.
Ohio man's trial starts for strangling his grandmother
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.