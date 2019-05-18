Justice4Joi benefit walk is Saturday at YSU


May 17, 2019 at 12:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The second annual Justice4Joi NICU Love & Support Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Watson & Tressel Training Center, 361 Elm St., on the Youngstown State University campus.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in. The event will feature family-friendly activities, including music, a bounce house, arts and crafts. Admission is $25, which includes a T-shirt and water. Parking is available for $5 per vehicle in YSU decks M-30, M-70 and M-90.

Proceeds will go toward providing specialized care packages, hospital events, financial assistance and supportive services to NICU families.

