Brookfield school board has special session Sunday


May 17, 2019 at 2:22p.m.

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Board of Education will have a special meeting in executive session at 6 p.m. Sunday in the school library, 614 Bedford Road SE. No action will be taken.

