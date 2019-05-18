Boardman police investigating break-ins

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a spate of break-ins that were reported this week, according to police reports.

On Tuesday, a house in Jennette Drive was broken into, and 60 feet of copper pipe was stolen.

Also on Tuesday, the former Sally Beauty Supply building on Market Street was broken into. Tools and electrical equipment were taken. A water heater tank was also taken, causing 6 inches of water to collect in the basement.

The same Market Street property was reportedly broken into again Tuesday night, although the basement door had been secured. The suspects stripped electrical panels of the wiring.

Early Thursday, Crumbles Bakery on Market Street was broken into. The front door was shattered, but nothing was reported missing.