Abusive Ohio doctor was allowed to retire as faculty

COLUMBUS (AP) — A report says a former Ohio State University team doctor accused of sexually abusing more than 150 male students pleaded with university administrators to keep his job near the end of his tenure.

The report released today says Dr. Richard Strauss sent letters in 1997 to administrators, including then-university president Gordon Gee as abuse allegations mounted.

He was fired as a doctor for athletic teams and at a student health center. But he was allowed to retire from a faculty position at the university and received emeritus status based on his longstanding service and commitment.

A message seeking comment on the report was left for Gee, who is now president of West Virginia University.

A yearlong investigation says Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students and that university personnel at the time knew about complaints.