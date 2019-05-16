Youngstown board of control reduces amphitheatre costs by $184K
YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today approved changed orders that reduce the cost of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and riverfront park project by $184,420.
The project’s cost now stands at $7,896,104.
The board approved adding $179,663 for the removal of concrete slabs found while excavating a retention pond and reducing $364,083 by not paving the Covelli Centre parking lot, which was part of the original work planned.
The amphitheater work will be done in early June with the facility opening June 14 with a free “First Look Friday” event.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 22, 2019 12:02 a.m.
Youngstown amphitheater and park on schedule to open in June
- March 31, 2005 midnight
Cost of building arena reduced
- May 27, 2005 midnight
ARENA PROJECT Youngstown's board of control approves changes to contracts
- March 1, 2006 midnight
Chevy Centre's cost will be known soon
- February 21, 2019 11:07 a.m.
Youngstown's riverfront park and ampitheater cost is $8 million
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.