Youngstown board of control reduces amphitheatre costs by $184K

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today approved changed orders that reduce the cost of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and riverfront park project by $184,420.

The project’s cost now stands at $7,896,104.

The board approved adding $179,663 for the removal of concrete slabs found while excavating a retention pond and reducing $364,083 by not paving the Covelli Centre parking lot, which was part of the original work planned.

The amphitheater work will be done in early June with the facility opening June 14 with a free “First Look Friday” event.