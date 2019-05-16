Vindicator series on Christine Terlesky to continue


May 16, 2019 at 10:22a.m.

Be sure to read the second installment of our series on Christine Terlesky. In Chapter 2, we take a look into the system of care evolved to meet her needs.

Chapter 1 - Christine Terlesky, family battle daily against ALS

From 2014 - Well-loved teacher fights ALS

2014 - Christie Terlesky

Chapter 1 photo gallery

Chapter 1 videos

