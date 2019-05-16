Ticket pre-sale today for Eldredge, Thomas concerts at Amp


May 16, 2019 at 10:50a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Ticket pre-sale is available today until 10 p.m. for two concerts coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre: Brett Eldredge on Aug. 2, and Rob Thomas on Sept. 5. To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com and use the password SUMMER for either show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster and at the Covelli Centre box office.

