Ticket pre-sale today for Eldredge, Thomas concerts at Amp
YOUNGSTOWN — Ticket pre-sale is available today until 10 p.m. for two concerts coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre: Brett Eldredge on Aug. 2, and Rob Thomas on Sept. 5. To purchase, go to ticketmaster.com and use the password SUMMER for either show.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster and at the Covelli Centre box office.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 13, 2019 9:37 a.m.
Brett Eldredge, Rob Thomas coming to Youngstown amphitheater
- May 14, 2019 midnight
Rob Thomas, Brett Eldredge to play amphitheater
- October 13, 2015 12:05 a.m.
Eldredge, Rhett will play Covelli
- September 23, 2011 10:51 a.m.
Adkins will play at Covelli; tickets on sale Sept. 30
- October 12, 2015 9:53 a.m.
Brett Eldredge-Thomas Rhett tour coming to Covelli Centre
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.