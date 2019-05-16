Man rescued after falling down hill at Pa. nature center


May 16, 2019 at 10:30a.m.

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Emergency crews had to rescue a man who fell down a hill at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Gap Nature Center.

WFMZ-TV reports the man had fallen nearly 100 feet down the hill on Wednesday evening. The nature center sits at the foot of the Kittatinny Ridge.

The Lehigh County Special Ops team and other responders pulled the man up the hill and he was taken to a hospital.

Officials did not comment on his condition.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000