Man rescued after falling down hill at Pa. nature center
SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Emergency crews had to rescue a man who fell down a hill at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Gap Nature Center.
WFMZ-TV reports the man had fallen nearly 100 feet down the hill on Wednesday evening. The nature center sits at the foot of the Kittatinny Ridge.
The Lehigh County Special Ops team and other responders pulled the man up the hill and he was taken to a hospital.
Officials did not comment on his condition.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2018 midnight
Fleeing man falls through frozen lake, is found unresponsive
- June 15, 2011 8:45 a.m.
Tree-trimmer knocked out 80 feet off ground
- April 12, 2013 8:39 a.m.
Man fatally burned by cigarette
- July 2, 2005 midnight
Rapid transit
- June 8, 2008 midnight
PARK ACCIDENTS Deaths, injuries, rescues
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.