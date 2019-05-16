Man rescued after falling down hill at Pa. nature center

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Emergency crews had to rescue a man who fell down a hill at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Gap Nature Center.

WFMZ-TV reports the man had fallen nearly 100 feet down the hill on Wednesday evening. The nature center sits at the foot of the Kittatinny Ridge.

The Lehigh County Special Ops team and other responders pulled the man up the hill and he was taken to a hospital.

Officials did not comment on his condition.