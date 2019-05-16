Local lawmakers to host education summit Friday in Warren


May 16, 2019 at 10:50a.m.

NILES — State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, state Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, and state Rep. John Rogers of Mentor-on-the Lake, a Democrat, will host an education summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road.

The summit will feature a presentation by the Ohio Department of Education, lunch and a discussion of education funding proposed in the state’s two-year budget.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000