Local lawmakers to host education summit Friday in Warren

NILES — State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, state Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, and state Rep. John Rogers of Mentor-on-the Lake, a Democrat, will host an education summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Warren Road.

The summit will feature a presentation by the Ohio Department of Education, lunch and a discussion of education funding proposed in the state’s two-year budget.