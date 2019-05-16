Jewish Federation to present ‘Club Gelbe Stern’ tonight


May 16, 2019 at 10:35a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will present “Club Gelbe Stern,” a musical in one act, at 6 p.m. tonight at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane.

Set in 1933 Berlin, “Club Gelbe Stern” tells the story of Erika Stern, a fictional Jewish chanteuse living and performing in Berlin as the Nazis rise to power. Erika is provocative, sassy, feisty and above all determined to give a magnificent performance to her loyal audience.

Using German, British, and American cabaret music of the 1920’s and 30’s, “Club Gelbe Stern” is a cabaret within a play, offering audiences a glimpse into what it may have been like for Jewish performers in the final days of the Weimar Republic.

The cost is $15 per person. Dinner is included. To register, visit jccyoungstown.org.

