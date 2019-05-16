Authorities: Ohio man dies when trapped underneath field planter

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man was under a field planter checking for a leak in an airline when equipment on the machinery apparently released, entrapping and killing him.

Deputy Erich Hopkins with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Michael Russell, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Authorities say the accident occurred in a field off U.S. Route 36 east of Urbana shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies with the sheriff's office say their investigation is continuing.