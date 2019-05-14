US Rep. Tim Ryan advocates for electric vehicles

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today urged the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies to fund the U.S Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.

In a letter to U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, D-9th, chairwoman of the committee, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, requested the committee direct the Department of Energy to move expeditiously in evaluating and awarding loan applications. This program was zeroed out in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

“By 2030, 30 million electric vehicles will be made somewhere. I want them to be made here in the United States,” Ryan said. “But without federal investment in emerging markets – like electric, solar, wind, additive manufacturing – we cannot dominate these industries of the future. Congress, the White House and our government agencies have a responsibility to work with the business community to facilitate and encourage this growth. And its initiatives like the ATVM Loan Program that will help us be at the forefront of 21st century technology, create jobs and transition workers to the next generation of American manufacturing.”