Man arraigned after shots fired at Steel Street bar
YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of firing shots early Sunday at a pair of bouncers at a Steel Street bar was arraigned today in municipal court on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm in city limits.
Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $40,000 for Malcolm Hailstock, 26, of Farrell, Pa., who was arrested at about 3 a.m. after police were called for a report of gunfire at the Fyrst Lounge, 207 Steel St.
Witnesses told police two bouncers told Hailstock to leave after he got in an argument with a woman. Hailstock and a man he was with fought with patrons before going outside.
Reports said the men went to a car, and Hailstock grabbed a gun and fired several shots before driving away.
Hailstock was found in the car behind a nearby business, reports said.
Last week a car in the parking lot of the same bar and was damaged by gunfire.
