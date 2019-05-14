Man arraigned after shots fired at Steel Street bar

YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of firing shots early Sunday at a pair of bouncers at a Steel Street bar was arraigned today in municipal court on charges of felonious assault and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $40,000 for Malcolm Hailstock, 26, of Farrell, Pa., who was arrested at about 3 a.m. after police were called for a report of gunfire at the Fyrst Lounge, 207 Steel St.

Witnesses told police two bouncers told Hailstock to leave after he got in an argument with a woman. Hailstock and a man he was with fought with patrons before going outside.

Reports said the men went to a car, and Hailstock grabbed a gun and fired several shots before driving away.

Hailstock was found in the car behind a nearby business, reports said.

Last week a car in the parking lot of the same bar and was damaged by gunfire.