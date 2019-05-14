Hagan: Being Dem party chairman 'doesn't work for me at this time'

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert F. Hagan, a former 28-year state legislator, is apparently out of the running for the Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman’s seat being vacated May 15 by David Betras.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Hagan wrote: “In spite of the hundreds of people that have expressed their support for me running for Mahoning County Democrat Chair, and because of my commitment to the labor movement and my work in DC, running for the party chair doesn’t work for me at this time.”

Hagan has been the director of political and legislative affairs for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen since July 2015. He’s based in Washington, D.C., but still lives in Youngstown with his wife, state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-58th.

His post continued: “We need unity in the Democrat party and I will support the best person who steps forward. I want to thank those of you that expressed your support for me; it meant so much to me. Let’s work together and bring our great state back to the color of Blue. I will continue my fight to bring economic fairness back to our brothers and sisters here in DC. I expect that you will do the same in your communities as well.”

The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee will vote June 11 on who will be its next leader.