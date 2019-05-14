Former home of UAW Local 1714 for sale
LORDSTOWN
The former home of the United Auto Workers Local 1714 is for sale. UAW 1714 merged with UAW 1112 in 2017.
The 11,500 square-foot building is listed for $699,000 and is zoned industrial, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The property located on 2121 Carson Salt Springs Road was built in 1975 and has been sitting vacant next to CSX trail lines.
