Former home of UAW Local 1714 for sale


May 13, 2019 at 6:48p.m.

LORDSTOWN

The former home of the United Auto Workers Local 1714 is for sale. UAW 1714 merged with UAW 1112 in 2017.

The 11,500 square-foot building is listed for $699,000 and is zoned industrial, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The property located on 2121 Carson Salt Springs Road was built in 1975 and has been sitting vacant next to CSX trail lines.

