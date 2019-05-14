Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college scheme
BOSTON (AP) — "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme.
The 56-year-old actress entered the plea today to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
Huffman stood with her hands clasped in front of her and responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked whether she understood the charges. Her brother watched from the front row. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, didn't attend.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 13. Prosecutors said they would recommend four months in prison.
She was arrested in March along with dozens of other prominent parents, athletic coaches and others implicated in the scandal. She was charged with paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.
She has apologized and says she will accept the consequences.
