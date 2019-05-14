Chaney language arts classes raise money for Syrian refugees

YOUNGSTOWN

Students from two Chaney High School language arts classes will raise money for Syrian refugees Tuesday with a kite flying event, between 2:45 and 4:25 p.m.

Students attending the fundraiser can donate $2 for a ticket to the event and a kite to fly during the school’s seventh and eighth grade periods. The school hopes to raise $500 for Save the Children, an organization serving refugee children around the world.