Chaney language arts classes raise money for Syrian refugees


May 13, 2019 at 5:46p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Students from two Chaney High School language arts classes will raise money for Syrian refugees Tuesday with a kite flying event, between 2:45 and 4:25 p.m.

Students attending the fundraiser can donate $2 for a ticket to the event and a kite to fly during the school’s seventh and eighth grade periods. The school hopes to raise $500 for Save the Children, an organization serving refugee children around the world.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500