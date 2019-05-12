Youngstown police investigate 10th homicide of 2019
YOUNGSTOWN — A man found shot to death about 2:30 a.m. today inside a car in the 600 block of West Warren Avenue is the city's 10th homicide of the year.
Police found the man after receiving a 911 call that a man was dead inside a car. The name of the victim has not been released.
This is the second homicide since late Thursday, when a man was shot and killed walking on Wirt Street.
In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides.
