Youngstown police investigate 10th homicide of 2019


May 12, 2019 at 9:17a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man found shot to death about 2:30 a.m. today inside a car in the 600 block of West Warren Avenue is the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Police found the man after receiving a 911 call that a man was dead inside a car. The name of the victim has not been released.

This is the second homicide since late Thursday, when a man was shot and killed walking on Wirt Street.

In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$649500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000