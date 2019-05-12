Akron police: Minivan strikes, injures police motorcycle officer
Associated Press
AKRON
Police say the driver of a minivan failed to yield at an intersection, striking and seriously injuring a motorcycle officer.
Akron police say the officer was attempting to stop another motorist when the minivan pulled out in front of the officer around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the officer was ejected from his motorcycle and pinned under the minivan.
Police say the officer was hospitalized in serious condition. The 65-year-old driver and her 11-year-old granddaughter weren’t injured.
Akron Municipal Court records show the minivan driver, Corrie Sharpe, of Akron, was arrested on charges including aggravated vehicular assault and child endangering. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Sharpe.
Police did not release the identity of the officer.
