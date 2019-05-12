Youngstown woman submits winning bid for final Cruze
POLAND — The final Chevrolet Cruze manufactured at GM Lordstown will go to a Youngstown woman.
United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley has been accepting bids for the vehicle since mid-April.
The winning bid of $35,000 was made by Mary Pipino, relative of Ed and Chris Muransky, as announced during United Way's Centennial Champions black-tie gala Friday evening at The Lake Club.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
