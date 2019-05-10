Youngstown Board of Education meeting rescheduled


May 10, 2019 at 9:06a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education has canceled its regularly scheduled May 14 meeting and has rescheduled it for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The board will meet in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

