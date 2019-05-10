Woman injured after drive by shooting -- on a bike


May 10, 2019 at 11:21a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A 41-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder Thursday morning at a bus stop is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Hector Perez Jr. is in the Mahoning County jail while awaiting his arraignment. He was arrested at a home in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue by U.S. Marshals shortly after the shooting at a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus stop.

Police were called to the stop about 9:45 a.m., where the victim told them she and her mother were arguing with Perez at a West Side home and left. As they were walking east on Mahoning Avenue, the women told police Perez rode past them on a bicycle, fired a shot, then got in a car and fired several other shots, striking the victim in the shoulder.

She was found in a pool of blood but is expected to recover, police said.

Police found seven live 380-caliber rounds and a spent .380-caliber round in the grass near the bus stop, reports said. Reports were unclear as to excatly where the bus stop was.

