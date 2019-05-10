Warren man says he didn't make a jug bomb
WARREN
David Foor
David J. Foor, 45, of Packard Street Northwest pleaded not guilty this morning in Warren Municipal Court to aggravated menacing and misconduct at an emergency after police say he put a homemade bomb in his ex-girlfriend's car on West Avenue Northwest Thursday afternoon.
The woman called 911 at 2:40 p.m., saying the explosive was smoking and Foor has "a history of making explosives."
The first officer at the scene saw what appeared to be large plastic capped water storage container partially filled with liquid in her car in her driveway.
The container appeared to be expanding but it was not smoking, Officer Thad Stephenson said. He was told no one was in her home, then he and the woman left the area. He also knocked on doors and evacuated all of the nearby homes. It was later determined a woman was in the upstairs of the house, and she was evacuated with her dogs.
The Warren Fire Department arrived, and a fire captain called the Youngstown Bomb Squad, which later removed the device and allowed residents to return to their homes.
Police later arrested Foor at a restaurant in Champion and took him to jail.
