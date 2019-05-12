Warren dedicates trailhead area

WARREN — Charlie Kohli of Ashtabula, who was among those who led the effort begun in 1989 to create what is now the Western Reserve Greenway hike and bike trail, helped dedicate Warren’s new parking lot and rest area on North River Road today.

The city completed its Warren Bikeway several years ago, but the city’s new $236,000 trailhead is a connecting point between Warren’s trail and the Greenway, which travels about 50 miles north to Ashtabula and nearly reaches the shores of Lake Erie.

The Greenway and Bikeway are part of the 100-mile Great Ohio Lake To River Greenway that is mostly complete. The Trumbull County MetroParks is working to complete the county’s final phase of the trail. It will connect Warren’s Bikeway to the Niles Bikeway near downtown Niles.

