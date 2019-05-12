Warren dedicates trailhead area
WARREN — Charlie Kohli of Ashtabula, who was among those who led the effort begun in 1989 to create what is now the Western Reserve Greenway hike and bike trail, helped dedicate Warren’s new parking lot and rest area on North River Road today.
The city completed its Warren Bikeway several years ago, but the city’s new $236,000 trailhead is a connecting point between Warren’s trail and the Greenway, which travels about 50 miles north to Ashtabula and nearly reaches the shores of Lake Erie.
The Greenway and Bikeway are part of the 100-mile Great Ohio Lake To River Greenway that is mostly complete. The Trumbull County MetroParks is working to complete the county’s final phase of the trail. It will connect Warren’s Bikeway to the Niles Bikeway near downtown Niles.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- May 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Dedication of parking and rest area on Warren Bikeway is a celebration
- August 2, 2015 midnight
Warren hoping to secure funding to construct Greenway trailhead at North River Road
- September 18, 2012 midnight
FULL OF SURPRISES
- October 5, 2003 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Grant will add miles to bike trail
- March 29, 2010 12:05 a.m.
Urban part of bike trail set to open
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.