Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman to be condemned


May 10, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

BOARDMAN — Fire Chief Mark Pitzer will make a motion to condemn the embattled Wagon Wheel Motel after the property failed to come into compliance with safety regulations.

“The owners have 30 days to comply, and then the trustees can move forward with the demo,” said township Administrator Jason Loree.

The fire department conducted an inspection of the building March 28 and found safety issues that could pose risks to occupants, firefighters and the general public. “They weren’t making any improvements. It seems like it’s gotten worse,” Pitzer said.

