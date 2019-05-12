Mahoning Dems to select new chairman June 11
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee will vote June 11 on who will be its next chairman.
David Betras, chairman for the past 10 years, announced his resignation last week, effective Wednesday.
Also this week, Joyce Kale-Pesta, the party’s first vice chairwoman/secretary and director of the county board of elections, will become the party’s acting leader.
The party’s central committee will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church Hall, 5235 South Ave., Boardman, to vote for a new chairman.
The deadline to apply for the position is 4 p.m. June 7.
