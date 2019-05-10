Campbell cops find gun

CAMPBELL

Police Thursday afternoon found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun during a traffic stop about 4 p.m. at Murray and Jackson streets.

Officers pulled a car over for running a stop sign and asked the driver and passenger to step out to search the car because it smelled like marijuana. As officers searched BrielanWallace, 26, of Jean Street, they felt the grip of a handgun in his waistband, reports said.

Reports said police then pulled the gun out of Wallace’s pants.

Officers also found a painkiller on the seat where Wallace was sitting. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs. The driver was given a traffic citation and released.