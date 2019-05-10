Campbell cops find gun


May 10, 2019 at 11:45a.m.

CAMPBELL

Police Thursday afternoon found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun during a traffic stop about 4 p.m. at Murray and Jackson streets.

Officers pulled a car over for running a stop sign and asked the driver and passenger to step out to search the car because it smelled like marijuana. As officers searched BrielanWallace, 26, of Jean Street, they felt the grip of a handgun in his waistband, reports said.

Reports said police then pulled the gun out of Wallace’s pants.

Officers also found a painkiller on the seat where Wallace was sitting. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs. The driver was given a traffic citation and released.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000