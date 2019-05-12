61 graduate from Youngstown Early Rayen College


May 10, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — If things go as planned, Jasmine Macklin may one day work for the FBI to help solve crimes, but in the meantime, no mystery was behind her emotional state as she accomplished a major first step toward her goal.

“I’m happy, relieved – I’m just overall happy,” Macklin said shortly after she became a high-school graduate.

She was among the 61 students who took home diplomas during Youngstown Rayen Early College’s Class of 2019 commencement this evening at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on West Federal Street downtown.

