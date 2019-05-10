UPDATE | Man dies in North Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are asking the public for information on the city’s latest homicide.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the victim and his cousin were walking south on Wirt Street near Crandall Avenue on the North Side about 9:30 p.m. tonight when the cousin heard a pop and the victim began breathing heavily and bleeding.

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it’s unknown at this time where the shot was fired from. Police and the Mahoning County coroner are investigating. The victim has been identified, but his name is not being released until his relatives can be notified.

Blackburn said there was no disturbance or fight of any kind before the victim was wounded.

Blackburn said If anyone has any information, call 330-742-8911.

This is the city’s ninth homicide of the year, and the first this month. At this time last year, the city had recorded five homicides.

9:57 p.m.

