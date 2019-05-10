Warriors star Kevin Durant out for rest of West semifinals


May 9, 2019 at 9:19p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

An MRI exam today confirmed the Warriors' initial diagnosis announced during Wednesday's 104-99 win at Oracle Arena.

The team has returned to Houston for Game 6 on Friday but Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a decisive Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that one as well. The Warriors lead the series 3-2.

"It's a tough injury," teammate Klay Thompson said. "We'll have to collectively make up for what he does. We've done it before. It's going to be incredibly difficult. It's the playoffs. I know they're not going to feel sorry for us, the media, the fans. It will be a gut check time. We go down there and give it our best effort. That's all we can do. If we do that, I have confidence every man on this team will step up in his absence. We wish him a speedy recovery because we're not the same team without him."

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot after a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the third quarter Wednesday.

