Suspect in homicide indicted in separate attacks

YOUNGSTOWN

A suspect in a March homicide was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Leonard E. Carter, 30, of Stewart Avenue, is charged with attacks on two people on March 22 and March 27, respectively

One of the attacks Carter is indicted for is the beating of a man just before police found the body of Marqueese Shine, 27, inside a vacant 771 Willow St. home.

Police estimated that Shine had been there for at least a week and he had evidence of being cut with a machete. The person Carter is accused of attacking told police Carter threatened him with a machete and said he was dragged into the home and attacked, but managed to run outside and flag down a police officer.

The other attack was on March 22, according to the indictment.

Carter has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arraigned in municipal court for the March 22 attack. He has not been charged with the homicide.