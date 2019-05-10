Private-prison inmate charged with assault on another inmate

YOUNGSTOWN — A Northeast Ohio Correctional Center inmate stabbed repeatedly Tuesday is awaiting trial for threatening U.S. representatives.

NEOCC inmate David White stabbed inmate Carlos Bayon, 63, several times on his head and limbs with a metal shank, according to a city police report. Bayon was treated at a hospital.

Bayon is in the custody of New York’s U.S. Marshals and being held in the facility for threatening gun violence against Congress members from Washington and Louisiana.

Police found a large amount of ammunition, receipts for firearms, including an assault rifle, and several books on guns and explosives, according to The Times-Picayune of New Orleans.

The U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of New York has moved to set a trial date in Bayon’s case.