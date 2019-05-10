Poland doctor indicted for lying to obtain drugs


May 9, 2019 at 3:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Poland doctor was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for lying to obtain drugs.

Dr. Pradeep Mathur, 61, of Via Siena, Poland, was indicted on felony charges of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.

Dr. Mathur is accused of engaging in the activity from June 2015 to May 2018.

He was indicted via direct presentment and has not yet been taken into custody.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500