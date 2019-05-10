Poland doctor indicted for lying to obtain drugs
YOUNGSTOWN — A Poland doctor was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for lying to obtain drugs.
Dr. Pradeep Mathur, 61, of Via Siena, Poland, was indicted on felony charges of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.
Dr. Mathur is accused of engaging in the activity from June 2015 to May 2018.
He was indicted via direct presentment and has not yet been taken into custody.
