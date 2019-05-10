Ohio House approves $69 billion spending plan
COLUMBUS (AP)
The Ohio Senate will soon consider the two-year state budget following House approval of the spending plan that includes a healthy reduction in the state income tax cut.
The GOP-controlled House voted in favor of the $69 billion budget Thursday following its approval by the House Finance Committee a day earlier.
The House plan eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6% cut for everyone else. Over the objection of some business groups, the plan also lowers a business income deduction from the first $250,000 in income to the first $100,000.
The proposal increases the minimum salary for Ohio teachers from $20,000 to $30,000 annually, and adds $125 million to Gov. Mike DeWine’s education proposal.
