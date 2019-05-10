Man indicted following threats to woman
YOUNGSTOWN — An Austintown man arrested in April for threatening a woman with a shotgun and trying to burn down her house was indicted today by a Maohoning County grand jury,
Kirk A. Miller, 51, of Amberly Drive, faces charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, attempted aggravated arson, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Miller was arrested April 16 after police were called to his home, where a woman said he threatened her with a shotgun and lit a piece of paper and threw it at her.
He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest.
