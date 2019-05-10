Man charged with assault on Youngstown cop
YOUNGSTOWN — A city man who reportedly used his knee to pin a city officer by the throat while trying to destroy drug evidence is in the Mahoning County jail.
Dasean D. Miller, 25, of Cornell Avenue, was arrested on several charges, including assault of a peace officer, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, illegally possessing firearms and drug possession.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 26, 2015 midnight
City cop escapes injury from motorist
- May 31, 2011 3:33 p.m.
Man cops plea after alleged victim recants her story
- August 3, 2016 4:50 p.m.
Ramos pleads guilty to fed charges, shot at local cops in March
- May 10, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Man charged with assault on officer
- June 22, 2018 10:54 a.m.
Youngstown cops arrest man with gun, drugs
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.