Educators, employers and recruiters visit Struthers eighth-graders


May 9, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

STRUTHERS — Enlist, enroll, employ.

That’s been the mantra at Struthers Middle School for the last three days as representatives from educational institutions, employers and the military visited district eighth-graders to help them plan for their futures.

Teachers and administrators developed the “EEE” event to provide students with insight into their post-high school education and career options.

