Educators, employers and recruiters visit Struthers eighth-graders
STRUTHERS — Enlist, enroll, employ.
That’s been the mantra at Struthers Middle School for the last three days as representatives from educational institutions, employers and the military visited district eighth-graders to help them plan for their futures.
Teachers and administrators developed the “EEE” event to provide students with insight into their post-high school education and career options.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
