Work on TJX/Homegoods distribution center underway

LORDSTOWN — Though TJX and village officials spent months talking about the final steps needed to allow HomeGoods Inc. to “break ground” on its distribution center at Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads, the actual start of that project began quietly about two weeks ago and now is in full swing.

The part of Hallock Young Road where the project is being built has been closed to all but construction traffic since about April 15, Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said. That part of Hallock Young is being re-routed around the project. Other parts of Hallock Young to the west ending at Lyntz Townline Road are maintained to local traffic only.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com