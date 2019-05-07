Police: Mom with three small kids revived after apparent overdose

WARREN

Photo Photo Jennifer Forte

Jennifer M. Forte, 23, of Sylvani Street Northwest pleaded not guilty to three counts of child endangering Monday in Warren Municipal Court after she was revived from an apparent drug overdose early Friday in her home with her three kids.

Her boyfriend said he left work to check on everyone at home because he had not been able to reach Forte by phone. He found her unresponsive in bed at 3 p.m. with their 5-month-old child in bed with her.

The two other children, ages 2 and 3, were unsupervised upstairs in their room. Police found Forte breathing slowly and gave her two doses of the opiate reversal drug naloxone. Ambulance personnel then administered two more doses, and she awoke.

The two older children were taken home by their father, and the baby’s father took his child. She was released from the Trumbull County jail Monday after posting $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didbn’t have to pay anything.