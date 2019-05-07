Poland Twp. cops seeking info on tractor theft

POLAND — Township police are seeking the public’s help identifying two individuals involved in the theft of a John Deer tractor from the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on May 2. Police have located the tractor but are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individuals.

The individuals were seen driving away in a white Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Anyone with information can call the township police department at 330-757-8033, ext. 123.