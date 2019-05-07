Media reps get look at Youngstown amphitheater
YOUNGSTOWN — Today, officials from the city, the Youngstown Foundation and JAC Management Group led media representatives on a tour of the new amphitheater, which sits in a 32-acre park-like area. The $8 million facility is set to open June 14. It will be able to seat 5,000 for major events.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.