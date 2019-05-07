Commission: Niles school district's financial forecast encouraging

NILES — The latest five-year forecast for the financially troubled Niles City Schools indicates some progress toward eliminating the deficits that led to state-declared fiscal emergency last February.

The forecast shows positive balances instead of deficits for the current and next two fiscal years.

Deficits are projected for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, however, but they are considerably below earlier projections.

“I’m encouraged by the forecast,” said Bob Foss, chairman of the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the district’s recovery from fiscal emergency. The commission met in special session today.

The improved financial report comes as district voters today decide the fate of a 5.6-mill renewal levy that would generate $1.3 million annually if approved.

