Austintown teacher gets 3-day jail sentence for DUI conviction


May 6, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — An Austintown teacher will spend three days in Mahoning County jail after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge.

Amanda Laird, 36, of Baker Street, accepted a plea agreement this evening in the county area court in the township, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Scott Hunter dismissed accompanying misdemeanor counts of endangering children and traffic violations.

Judge Hunter ordered Laird to serve an 180-day jail sentence, of which all but three days were suspended, and pay a $375 fine.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700