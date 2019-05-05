Weather delays Day 7 of New Orleans Jazz Fest

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It's galoshes and mud boots ahead for fans of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as the two-week celebration of its 50th anniversary nears an end.

The festival gates opened at 12:30 p.m. CDT Saturday after a line of thunderstorms hit the city around 11 a.m. when fans normally are let into the Fair Grounds Race Course, where the event is held.

Saturday's headliners include Diana Ross, Pitbull, the Dave Matthews Band, Chris Owens and Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright. Other highlights include an interview with gospel great, Shirley Caesar, and a Native American Pow Wow by the Northern Cree of Canada.