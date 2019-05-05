Tyson recalling 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products

Tyson recall Download as PDF Document Document Tyson recalls frozen chicken strips

Staff report

The United States Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen chicken strips because the products may be contaminated with metal.

The recall also affects select Giant Eagle, Publix, Kirkwood, Hannaford, Food Lion, Best Choice, Great Value, Meijer and Spare Time products. The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

This is an expansion of the March 21 recall.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019 and have "Use By Dates" of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020, according to the Department of Agriculture. The number "P-7221" is printed on the back of the recalled product package.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.