UPDATE | BHS teacher under investigation dead; suicide suspected

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — The Boardman High School teacher under investigation since Thursday, has died and suicide is suspected, law enforcement officials have confirmed to The Vindicator.

Beaver police responded to a death report on Pine Lake Road at 9 a.m. today, said police Chief Carl Frost.

Shortly before this report, Boardman Township police and Boardman High school administrators said they were investigating a report of inappropriate relations between a BHS teacher and an 18-year-old student.

According to a news release from the district, the report was made Thursday and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building.

Frost noted that the victim in today's suicide was alone.