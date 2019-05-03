Campbell Councilwoman Rich to run for mayor in November

CAMPBELL — City Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, said she will run for mayor in the November general election.

Rich said she is seeking the office because she believes the city needs new leadership and better communication between the administration and the city council.

Rich also believes she is best equipped to keep the city’s financial situation from worsening and slipping into fiscal emergency.

She will be challenging incumbent Mayor Nick Phillips, who became mayor in 2015 after defeating then-mayor William VanSuch.

